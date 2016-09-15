Fall studio tour just around the corner for local artists

The artists and artisans of Bancroft and Area Autumn Studio Tour invite you to visit our 2016 tour, on two weekends Sept. 17 and 18 and Sept. 24 and 25.

This year there are 18 individual artists and artisans at 14 individual stops. The artful displays will include rustic woodworking, unique and individual pottery, wire sculpture, wood art, wood turning, weaving and fibre art, jewelry, fused glass, stained glass, glass mosaics, and paintings in several different mediums and techniques. There is something for everyone to discover and enjoy. Come out on one or all of these days to explore these displays of truly unique and Canadian art at its very best.

Enjoy touring the studios and discovering the roads throughout our area. Enjoy the fall colours displayed and don’t forget your camera. Visit during any of the four days and be welcomed by the artist at each stop and learn what his or her art is all about. Discover the story behind each artist and their work. This year there will again be a passport gift draw from the tour artist of choice.

To visit the tour just pick up a brochure from many local businesses, the chamber of commerce, the Art Gallery of Bancroft or from the tour website at www.bancroftstudiotour.org. The brochure includes artist information, map for directions, and our sponsor information. If you want more information about the artist call or email them as most are open to future visits by appointment. For further information you can mail kistead0@gmail.com or Michelle at botglass7@hotmail.com. You can also see us on Facebook.

