Children’s services seeking public’s help

February 8, 2017

By Tony Pearson

The availability of child care is linked to economic development, according to Jessica Anderson, executive director of North Hastings Children’s Services. Yet recent cost increases, including a significant increase in their water and wastewater bill, as well as mounting hydro costs, threaten the ability to provide it. Utilities costs were $22,000 in 2016, and will be even higher this year. Anderson has sent a letter to parents and to the community at large asking for donations to keep the child care centre open.

“Bancroft is seeking to attract new businesses and new families,” noted Anderson, “Professional and entrepreneurial couples need child care. If it isn’t available, they’ll look elsewhere.” Pointing out that NHCS is the only licensed day care in all seven municipalities in North Hastings, Anderson further observed that if they have to shut down, all that will be available are unlicensed private homes.

She stated that the rate increases last year are not enough to cover increased costs. She drew attention to the disparity which leaves northern centres receiving $3 to $12 less per child per day than those in the south. She also noted that their family resource and early years funding has been frozen since the 1990s, not even allowing cost-of-living increases. “Yet we have very few economies to make. We can’t turn the heat down. And we have to obey provincial guidelines which drive up costs – for example, we must install a new toilet. Of course, this in turn will drive up our water and sewer bill.”

It’s not just the day care centre that worries Anderson.

“We also offer in-school and after-school programs, parenting support, playgroups, and child literacy programs. We believe these are essential because of the special needs in our area. The Canada-wide Early Development Instrument, which measures learning and social skills in kindergarten children, indicates that about 40 per cent of area children — that’s two out of five — aren’t meeting the development standards for their age.

“A lot of them show a lack of social and communication skills,” Anderson continued. “That puts them at risk for a number of undesirable outcomes later in life, including criminal behaviour. That’s why we also run violence prevention programs in the schools, in an effort to cut down bullying and school yard fighting. In all, we served over 1,500 children last year.

“So we need to invest in our children’s intellectual and social development, not cut it back. We shouldn’t add to the financial burden of making it possible — unless we want to endanger our own children’s prospects for academic achievement and eventual labour force success.

“As it is, our area has family income levels which are nearly a third below the provincial average. The number of Bancroft children in low-income families is double the national average. A third of our children live in lone-parent households. The instance of family food insecurity is double the Canadian rate. Cutting back child care can only make their situation worse.”

“It’s incredible what we have to do to find funding to keep our door open and our programs operating.” That’s why she’s now reaching out to the community for contributions, to meet these new costs, and keep day care and child development affordable. “Please e-mail me at janderson@nhcs.ca if you can help.”

Bancroft lobbies at ROMA

Mayor Bernice Jenkins believes in the “erosion” theory of lobbying: keep bringing the issues up, like waves breaking along a shoreline, and sooner or later some resistance will give way. The prime example here is policing costs. For years, Bancroft argued that the fees it paid for OPP service were unreasonable. Eventually, a new funding formula was developed which significantly lowered the town’s costs.

Wollaston deputy reeve resigns

More evidence of disarray emerged at the Jan. 24 regular Wollaston Township council meeting. The resignation of Deputy Reeve Marilyn Brickles followed the day after the meeting.

Council ‘laughing stock’: mayor

Bancroft’s Mayor Bernice Jenkins usually spends her opening remarks at council on developments in county and other levels of government, and on good news announcements. Not so at last week’s meeting. Instead, she delivered a blast at what she feels is a dysfunctional town council. Finding recent behaviour by councillors “bewildering,” she proclaimed that council lacked respect for each other, for the mayor, and for town staff. She declared a lack of team spirit, along with an absence of a common sense of direction.

MPP starts school closure petition

Prince Edward-Hastings MPP Todd Smith has started a petition to draw attention to rural school closures.

Winter is costing Hastings Highlands

The municipality’s roads department has already spent around $69,000 more in the first half of its winter season than it did in 2015. That’s on salt alone from October to December in 2016. It’s also depleted half of its sand stockpiles where the same time frame in 2015 only used around a third.

NHHS teacher is Canada’s music teacher of the year

Bancroft can now lay further claim to musical excellence. Dianne Winmill of North Hastings High School has been proclaimed MusicCounts Teacher of the Year. MusiCounts is a division of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (the people who hand out the JUNO awards). It was established about a decade ago to “recognize the hard work and dedication of music teachers in keeping music education available to young Canadians.”

Gardens coming to Maynooth

Harvest the North wants to garden in Hastings Highlands. The North Hastings Community Trust initiative has begun planning community gardens for Maynooth and its public school students this spring — when it’s hoping to have received close to $700,000 in Ontario Trillium Foundation grants.

Old Tin Shed to expand online 

Bancroft’s Old Tin Shed has received more than $14,000 towards a new Internet-based store.

Flu season peaking in January

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health is warning residents across the county that flu season is peaking now.