Commentary

October is Child Abuse Prevention Month

October 12, 2017

By Sarah Sobanski

As we make our way through October, we recognize the 25th annual Child Abuse Prevention Month. We recognize that in a perfect world, every child would have a safe, loving home and family, who could also afford to put food on the table every night.

Just before the end of September, income results for the 2016 census were released. Stats showed that one in five homes in the county and, besides Tyendinaga, almost a fifth or more children in each of the 14 member municipalities live in low-income homes. In Bancroft and Wollaston that number hovered around a third.

Highland Shores Children’s Aid’s mission statement touches on three words: protect, care and empower. “First and foremost, [it] will protect and care for children and youth in need in the counties of Hastings, Northumberland and Prince Edward, while at the same time empowering children and families to be all they can be through various means of educational support.”

Attending a poverty roundtable in the community last week, I heard a wonderful thought. To paraphrase, poverty isn’t embarrassing or a disgrace, it’s inconvenient and often an inescapable loop. The community has to come together and build supports to help lift each other out of poverty — it’s not something that is easily done alone.

Homelessness, poverty, the inability to feed your children — aren’t things that people showboat when first introducing themselves. Many people don’t want to admit they need help, more were brought up to put on a strong face and look after themselves — even when that might be impossible. Highland Shores summarizes it best, however, “it takes a village to keep kids safe.”

When looking for child abuse, I often think to look for bruises. But this awareness month I want to take a different approach. While looking for those children in families that need to be saved, I’m also going to look for the children in families whose families need saving.

“Many people don’t realize that in 97 per cent of investigations that CASs do, children remain in the home while we work with families who may be struggling with issues such as addiction, unemployment, poverty, domestic violence or mental health challenges,” said Mark Kartusch, executive director of Highland Shores in a press release for the awareness month. According to the release, the “purple ribbon campaign is to address the myth that calling [CAS] will lead to the separation of a child from their family. The purple ribbon campaign helps to raise awareness about how to identify child abuse or neglect, but also provides people with more insight about how a call to their [CAS] actually helps children and families.”

A 2015 release by the Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies saw then Maria Harlick, planning and strategy lead for the association, discuss latest findings of the Ontario Incidence Study of Reported Child Abuse and Neglect. She said, “The significant role that chronic needs plays in bringing families into contact with the child welfare system stood out for me. Over half of maltreatment related investigations (53 per cent) in Ontario in 2013 involved a primary caregiver living in socioeconomic hardship. This finding reveals that it’s not urgent protection cases such as physical abuse that are primarily endangering children and youth in Ontario but ongoing chronic needs generated by poverty, mental health, and substance abuse.”

“Abuse” is a scary word. It sounds condemning. If parents and families are abusive then they should absolutely be labelled that way and children should be protected when they cannot protect themselves.

That being said, “abuse prevention” is an umbrella that is used to identify children and families in need this month. It should almost be changed to Child Wellness Awareness Month. “Abuse prevention” could lead to helping a family back onto their feet.

To learn the signs of child abuse or recognizing a family in need through a child, you can visit www.oacas.org/childrens-aid-child-protection/what-is-abuse/. For more on the month, or on our local CAS visit www.highlandshorescas.com.

Don’t forget to wear purple on Oct. 24. Let’s look out for kids this month.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Hastings Highlands hearing postponed

The Ontario Municipal Board has moved Hastings Highlands’s at-large voting decision hearing to November.

Town chooses water and wastewater contractor

Bancroft has begun negotiating with the lowest bidder for town water and wastewater management.

Eagles Nest Trail tells an Algonquin story

The sound of drumming echoed through the trees lining the trails stretching throughout Bancroft’s Eagles Nest Park on Saturday afternoon, welcoming a crowd of 100 plus to the official grand opening of the park’s new Indigenous-themed interpretive trail system. Bancroft’s acting mayor Paul Jenkins encouraged those in attendance to explore the trails and take a peek at the new interpretive signage placed strategically throughout the park.

Mayor resigns with heavy heart

Almost 15 years of municipal service were brought to a close Sept. 26 as Town of Bancroft Mayor Bernice Jenkins tendered her resignation from council, effective Nov. 30. 

Poet discovers alleged plagiarism

A local Bancroft area poet has garnered international attention after inadvertently discovering and reporting alleged plagiarism by Canada’s former parliamentary poet laureate and Governor General Award-winning poet Pierre DesRuisseaux, now deceased.

Public schools losing a third of their budget

Schools across the area’s public board will see a 30 per cent cut in their budgets this year, according to Hastings Prince Edward District School Board’s communications officer.

Census shows many county homes are low-income

One in five homes in Hastings County are considered low-income, according to the newest census release. Limerick, Tudor and Cashel, and Bancroft hold some of the highest percentages of low-income households.

Crime down in Bancroft

Thefts are down 24 per cent from last year in Bancroft.

Hastings Highlands man charged in fatal crash

A 38-year-old man from Hastings Highlands has been charged with careless driving following a serious collision in July.

Town may take on winter roads

During his presentation to Bancroft council at its Sept. 12 meeting, public works manager Perry Kelly proposed a cost-saving measure that could save the town approximately $10,000 each year.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support